City of Sheffield and Dearne maintain top flight status for 11th straight year
City of Sheffield and Dearne booked an 11th successive year in the top flight of the British Athletics League after securing a fifth placed finish in the final round of the competition.
Fifth place in the final round at Birmingham ensured a sixth place finish overall, well clear of the two relegation spots, to ensure their Premier League stay.
International pole vaulter Adam Hague won his discipline comfortably on his return to club action, clearing 5.40m with no real challengers for the victory.
Joe Dunderdale marked his return from injury by winning the javelin with a throw of 71.95m to go second in this year's UK rankings.
Sheffield's Adam Farah won on the track, claiming victory in the 800m in 1:51.79 after sprinting clear in the home straight. Jonny Kay finished second in the B race after a strong finish earned him a time of 1:53.70.
Sheffield were also strong in the 1,500m with Jonathan Shields claiming third in 3:47.64 while James Gormley won the B race in 3:47.86.
There was a presentation during the meeting to Sheffield team manager John Wood, to mark his 100th match in charge.
Wood – who also coaches a number of middle and long distance athletes – has been the driving force behind Sheffield's league successes over the years.
The City of Sheffield women's team finished in third in their UK League Division Two match in Glasgow to claim the same placing in the overall competition.
Junior Hannah Molyneaux won the shot with a throw of 13.85 and finished third in the discus.
Emily Race claimed the high jump title after finishing second in the hurdles.
On the track there were Sheffield wins for Heather Carson in the 400 (57.34), Beth Ansell, 800 (2:07.80) and Charlotte Ward, 3000 (10:09.16). Ansell was also runner up in the steeplechase while Ward added points in the 1,500m.
Second string athletes are vital in league competition and Sheffield had B string winners in Eleanor Curran (3000 metres), Katie Joyce (100 Hurdles and High Jump) and Jasmin Waters (Pole Vault).
Hallamshire’s Erin Lobley set new championship figures in winning the English under 15 hexathlon title at Manchester over the weekend, scoring 4018 points.
Her team mate Chloe Bagshaw led after the first two events but Lobley took the initiative with a throw of 36.13 in the javelin, the third event.
On the second day she went from strength to strength, her shot of 13.15 being particularly impressive.
She destroyed the field of nearly 50 but a gritty performance from Bagshaw gave her a well deserved silver medal.