Chelsea Football Club will be the unlikely venue for Dennis Hobson's second international boxing show.

The Sheffield promoter's first shot at a Ryder Cup-style fight event came at Jacob Brown Auditorium, Brownsville, Texas, USA, in October, when Mason Dickinson represented South Yorkshire.

The event ended in a draw.

Hobson is keen on keeping the momentum going with a show at Stamford Bridge's ballroom on April 5.

There will be no shortage of British boxers up for the challenge under Spencer Oliver and US team campaign Roy Jones Jr will be on the lookout for talent to take over the pond.

The Fightzone promotional company says it will be: "The first ever boxing event at the home of Chelsea...an epic showdown like no other.

“A show full of pure 50/50 fights, unbeaten fighters taking on unbeaten fighters...fighters with winning records taking on fighters with winning records.

"You can expect nothing but fireworks in the ring."

Former world champion George Groves is expected to be on the commentary team on the broadcast streamed live Fightzoneuk and talkSPORT.

Looking at the year ahead, Dennis told The Star: "We’re going to do some more UK versus USA events, the next one’s going to be at Chelsea Football Club in London.

"We’ll reveal more details about that shortly, and I’m hoping to get one or two kids from the north, hopefully one or two from Sheffield, to represent the UK.

"We’re working with different promoters around the country – Nottingham, Hull and down south - so, we’re going to be moving up and down the country, and it looks like we’re going to be doing 25 events on Fightzone next year.

“It’s going to be a busy year and I’m really looking forward to 2025."

As for his stable of fighters, he said: "I want to keep pushing on with what we’re doing.

"We’ve just turned one or two more kids professional, and John Fewkes is doing a great job at our gym in Sheffield.

"I’ve enjoyed working with Glyn Rhodes, who’s a great ally and friend. So, hopefully between us all, we’ll develop some more champions.

"At Fightzone, we’ve put the foundations in and I think you’ll see another dimension to the boxing world as we step it up next year.

"It’s not just all about Saudi Arabia, we’re the real people in boxing!"