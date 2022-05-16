Chatsworth International Horse Trials: Crowds flock to equestrian event to see winners including Zara Tindall

Huge crowds turned out for the Chatsworth International Horse Trials over the weekend for one of the most highly regarded events in the eventing calendar.

The weekend has something for everyone with over 100 trade stands, great food outlets, dog shows, falconry displays and children’s play areas.

Finn Healy from Bamford, Hope Valley, went home with a trio of trophies - the Perpetual Brigadier Bill Trophy, the Derbyshire Life Magazine Trophy and the Izzy Squire Memorial Trophy - as best local rider after finishing seventh in section C on Saturday. The 18-year-old is regarded as one of the best prospects in the sport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zara Tindall at Chatsworth Horse Trials

Leading British rider and the 2019 Badminton winner Piggy March had a successful Saturday, winning two out of the four international CCI2* classes, cheered on by a bumper crowd under the beaming sun.

On Sunday, British Olympic gold medalist Oliver Townend won the showpiece CCI4* with an outstanding display of cross-country riding on Mark and Angela Chamberlayne's home-bred 12-year-old gelding Dreamliner, incurring just two time penalties along the way.

The advanced class resulted in a brilliant win for former world champion Zara Tindall MBE riding Gleadhill House Stud Ltd's 13-year-old gelding Class Affair. Camera phones and cameras were trained on the 2012 Olympic silver medalist as she made her way around the challenging course putting in a masterful performance, taking the spoils on her 41st birthday.

Once again, another brilliant weekend of family entertainment that included world class cross-country, Pony Club jumping and the highly entertaining scurry driving, ensuring the bumper crowd went home thoroughly entertained and amused.

Susie Berry at Chatsworth Horse Trials

Daisy Berkeley at Chatsworth Horse Trials

Katie Bleloch at Chatsworth Horse Trials

Kristina Hall Jackson at Chatsworth Horse Trials

Max Warburton at Chatsworth Horse Trials