Carl Baker: Sheffield boxer reveals price he paid for getting distracted by attractive ring card girl
and live on Freeview channel 276
Carl Baker has revealed how legendary Sheffield trainer Brendan Ingle once walloped him as he sat on a stool in the corner of a boxing ring...punishment for studying the form of an attractive ring card girl!
The former city heavyweight, who campaigned from 2003 to 2014, and fought Derek Chisora at Wembley Arena and Danny Williams at the ExCel Arena, Docklands, loved working with Ingle, who sadly passed away in May 2018.
Baker, now aged 42, revealed one quirky memory of his years with Brendan, during a recent event in his honour and that of Luke Smedley, who passed away more recently.
In a video filmed by Luke's brother Nicki, the 6ft 4ins southpaw recalled his second pro fight, against Billy Wilson, at the Queens Hotel, Leeds in September 2003.
Baker had only been a professional one week and found his concentration was being diverted after just two minutes.
"At the end of the first round, I wasn't doing what I was told" he recalled.
"I was sat on the stool, Brendan was shouting at me in front of everyone but then the ringcard girl walked past."
The woman was wearing a particularly enticing dress, he said, adding: "I kind of lost focus for a second while she was walking around.
"And all of a sudden I got this slap across my face, in front of everyone.
"I can hear the slap still in my head, ears are ringing from it and Brendan is telling me you need to focus, you need to get rid of this kid.
"Next round I went out, straight left and over (knockout win)."
Baker returned to the corner and Brendan, he said: "Was back in his nice, cheerful mood again, the job was done and that was the valuable lesson from that fight...do not get distracted by ring card girls.
"They are there for the ring and the card and to walk around - that is it. You don't look."
Baker, whose pro career ended in Leeds in a defeat to Eddie Chambers, ended up winning 10 of his 18 fights.
But his fondest memory is of the camaraderie and the atmosphere, at the Ingle gym in Wincobank, which was always friendly and vibrant, back in the day.
"Everyone got on, it was like a family in that gym," he said.
The former British heavyweight title contender said he would love to have one final conversation with Brendan, recalling how he and others would sit listening to him for many hours, over the years.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.