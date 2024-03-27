Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carl Baker has revealed how legendary Sheffield trainer Brendan Ingle once walloped him as he sat on a stool in the corner of a boxing ring...punishment for studying the form of an attractive ring card girl!

The former city heavyweight, who campaigned from 2003 to 2014, and fought Derek Chisora at Wembley Arena and Danny Williams at the ExCel Arena, Docklands, loved working with Ingle, who sadly passed away in May 2018.

Sheffield boxer Carl Baker during his fighting days, in 2006

Baker, now aged 42, revealed one quirky memory of his years with Brendan, during a recent event in his honour and that of Luke Smedley, who passed away more recently.

In a video filmed by Luke's brother Nicki, the 6ft 4ins southpaw recalled his second pro fight, against Billy Wilson, at the Queens Hotel, Leeds in September 2003.

Baker had only been a professional one week and found his concentration was being diverted after just two minutes.

The legendary Sheffield boxing trainer Brendan Ingle

"At the end of the first round, I wasn't doing what I was told" he recalled.

"I was sat on the stool, Brendan was shouting at me in front of everyone but then the ringcard girl walked past."

The woman was wearing a particularly enticing dress, he said, adding: "I kind of lost focus for a second while she was walking around.

Carl Baker and Amer Khan, former Ingle gym mates

"And all of a sudden I got this slap across my face, in front of everyone.

"I can hear the slap still in my head, ears are ringing from it and Brendan is telling me you need to focus, you need to get rid of this kid.

"Next round I went out, straight left and over (knockout win)."

Sheffield boxers including Carl Baker and Kell Brook

Baker returned to the corner and Brendan, he said: "Was back in his nice, cheerful mood again, the job was done and that was the valuable lesson from that fight...do not get distracted by ring card girls.

"They are there for the ring and the card and to walk around - that is it. You don't look."

Baker, whose pro career ended in Leeds in a defeat to Eddie Chambers, ended up winning 10 of his 18 fights.

A ring card girl takes a break at a Sheffield show

But his fondest memory is of the camaraderie and the atmosphere, at the Ingle gym in Wincobank, which was always friendly and vibrant, back in the day.

"Everyone got on, it was like a family in that gym," he said.