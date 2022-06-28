Callum Johnson prepares for title defence

Callum Johnson. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old Bostonian will meet challenger Igor Mikhalkin at Wembley Arena.

This will be Johnson’s first time in the ring since last October’s victory over Server Emurlaev, after Covid forced him out of his scheduled title fight with Joe Smith jnr in New York back in January.

Unbeaten Russian southpaw Mikhalkin was due to meet Johnson for the vacant EBU European light-heavyweight title in 2020, only for the pandemic to thwart the fight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old has won 11 of his 24 victories by knockout and suffered three career defeats.

Former British and Commonwealth champ Johnson, who also won gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games representing Scotland, has 20 career wins to his name, 14 by knockout.