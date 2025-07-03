Calli sizzles through searing June tests

Was June just a tad too warm for you? Put yourself in Calli Hauger-Thackeray's running shoes.

The Hallamshire Harriers star took part in four high-pressure races in searing temperatures last month and should feel pretty happy at both her results and how she conquered the conditions.

Calli, aged 32, started the month on June 7 with a 5,000m race in Paris. She described it as "brutal."

Four days later, she was in Oslo, Norway, charting a personal best in the Diamond League 10,000m.

On June 14, she achieved a podium finish in the UK 10,000m Championships in Birmingham.

She noted online that she was:" Proud of the effort I was able to put in to secure top two and meet UK Athletics criteria for World champs.

"1 X 5,000m & 10,000m...all in a week's work. No regrets! Loved it" she said, thanking track supporters of her "crazy ventures"

Calli, who lives much of the year in high-altitude Arizona, added after the Midlands event: "The trial races are important to do and you get a lot out of them.

In demand Calli Hauger-Thackery Pic courtesy of Graham Smith Photography

"I also love lining up with my UK girlies. I don’t get to do it all that often.

"I’ve loved spending this past week seeing friends and family and enjoying being back in the UK.

"Hope all of my UK peeps have been enjoying basking in the sun!

"Such an English thing to complain about the heat, though, and then moan all year when we don’t get any..."

Reflection for Calli Hauger-Thackery, right Pic courtesy of Graham Smith Photography

The former Eckington High School pupil had the luxury of a 13-day break before running for Great Britain in the European Team Championships First Division fixture in Madrid.

Conditions in Spain, she said, were: "A scorcher! 35 degree heat even at 8pm."

The winner was reigning Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Nadia Battocletti, from Italy.

Calli, who grew up in Killamarsh, had been in the lead, eventually coming in fifth.

The athlete has participated in nine events during the first half of 2025.

Her intense programme featured four races in America and one in Japan.