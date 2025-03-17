Calli earns bronze in iconic Brooklyn Bridge race

Hallamshire Harrier Calli Hauger-Thackery romped to a podium finish in the New York Half Marathon.

She came in third in the women's section, with a time of 67 minutes, 49 seconds, behind winner Kenyan Sharon Lokedi (67.4) and USA’s Fiona O'Keeffe (67:46) in second spot.

Calli's achievement should be seen in the context that Lokedi was a previous event winner and had chalked up a new Personal Best, last Saturday.

The former Eckington High School pupil shaved an impressive four minutes six seconds off her own time compared to last year's United Airlines NYC race, when she finished seventh.

This year’s event featured a new course including the iconic Brooklyn Bridge.

It's all great training and practice ahead of Arizona-based Calli's big test ahead - she is a competitor in 129th Boston (full) Marathon on the 250th Anniversary of Patriots' Day, April 21.

In a YouTube interview earlier this month with athletics journalist Sam Boggon, Calli said a perfect 2025 would feature "a hell of a lot of racing...I just love it!

"I want to keep the momentum going."

Calli Hauger-Thackery and family

The 32-year-old Olympian said she loved competing in different distances and testing herself against the best opposition.

The New York race was the Killamarsh runner's second half marathon in six weeks, the first was in Japan.

Her season so far has also included a 5,000m event in the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational and her first-ever competitive race over 15 kilometres (9.32 miles) when she won gold at the 48th annual Gate River Run, in Florida.

Last September, Hauger-Thackery, who is coached by her husband Nick, became the fastest European female runner at the Berlin Marathon with a personal best of 2:21:24.