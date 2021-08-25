Crookes-based trampoline gymnast Page – a Sheffield University biology graduate who won a bronze medal in Tokyo after her silver at Rio 2016 – will join 15-time gold medal winner Storey, England cricket great Dominic Cork and Commonwealth gold medal sprinter Harry Aikines-Aryeetey at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, September 19.

As well as being one of Britain’s most successful Paralympians, cyclist Storey is also active travel commissioner for the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

The live shows, hosted by Sue Barker and starring team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, follow the popular TV format and feature many of the rounds and challenges fans know and love.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bryony Page will be among the guest stars taking part in A Question of Sport.

“This tour has been two years in the planning so we cannot wait for these unmissable shows to happen,” said Ben Hatton, who is promoting the show.

“Demand for tickets has been truly phenomenal.”

Tickets for the twice-rearranged event, which will begin at 7.30pm, have already sold out.

A Question of Sport was first aired on BBC One on January 5, 1970, in a show which featured two British sporting legends – boxer Henry Cooper and footballing icon George Best.

David Vine was the first person to present the show. David Coleman took over from Vine in the late 1970s and remained in the chair until 1997 when the honours went to Barker.