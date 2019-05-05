Bronze medal for Hallam pole vaulter at British Student Championships 

George Heppinstall (Sheffield Hallam) took the bronze medal in the pole vault at the British students Championships at Bedford yesterday.

Heppinstall, who compete for City of Sheffield and Dearne, was below his best in difficult conditions but found 4.75 good enough for third place. George Osborne (Sheffield University) was sixth with 4.35.

The meeting continues today with several local athletes winning places in finals.

Tom Horton easily won through to the 3000 metres final in 9:41.24 with his Sheffield University team mate Dominic Brown qualifying for the 800 metres in 1:53.62.

Rotherham Harrier Amy Gellion (Sheffield University) came through heat and semi final to qualify for the women’s 400 metres final whilst City of Sheffield’s Emily Simpson (Sheffield Hallam) did likewise in the 800 metres.

Rotherham Harrier Lori Handbury (Nottingham University) and Doncaster’s Molly Butterworth (Leeds Beckett) are both in the 1500 metres final whilst Rotherham’s Amy Hodgson (Sheffield Hallam) qualified for the long jump final with a jump of 5.83