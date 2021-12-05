British Figure Skating Championships take place in Sheffield this week

More than 100 skaters took to the ice for the British Figure Skating Championships 2021.

From November 30 – December 5 more than 100 skaters will participate in a fierce competition at iceSheffield, an ice arena in the Lower Don Valley containing two Olympic sized ice rinks.

Novices took to the ice from 6.30am on November 30 – Decmber 1, the juniors showed off their skating prowess on December 2-3. The six day Championships is finished by two days of Senior and Ice Dance competition.

Superstars of British skating performed at the arena – 22 year old Danielle Harrison, who won the British senior national title six years ago placed fifth in the senior ladies short program yesterday.

Britiish Ice dancing Junior championships at ce Sheffield

Scottish skater Natasha McKay placed first with 63.34 points, Kristen Spours took second with 59.82, and Nina Povey came in third with 57.67. The senior women will face off again this afternoon from 3.45pm.

Four men competed in the senior category and the results are as follows: Peter-James Hallam is first with 79.95 points, followed by Graham Newberry with 72.70, and Edward Appleby with 61.07, and Elliott Thompson is fourth with 48.69. The senior men will take to the ice again at 5.50pm today.

Three senior pairs tried their best to emulate Torvill and Dean, and these are their results from the short program: Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby are in front with 50.49, Zoe Jones and Christopher Boyadji are second with 48.68, and Lydia Smart and Harry Mattick are third 36.62. The senior pairs will skate off again at 5.20pm this evening, and presentations will be made from 6.30pm.