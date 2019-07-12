Brilliant Matt Fitzpatrick stays in touch at Scottish Open
Matt Fitzpatrick produced a flawless round of golf on a day of big scoring to stay four off the lead at the Scottish Open.
By Liam Hoden
Friday, 12 July, 2019, 18:46
The Sheffield golfer carded a six under par 65 without a single bogey to move to -10 for the tournament and a tie for 11th.
It was a day of plenty of movement at the top of the leaderboard in North Berwick with excellent scoring needed to stay in touch.
Leading the way was Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger who shot a ten under par 61 to set a new course record and take a joint lead alongside Lee Slattery and Erik van Rooyen on -14.