Boxing: Why Ryan Rhodes and Stefy Bull will be proud as punch if Terri Harper snares a world title at Magna

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 10: Terri Harper of England pictured after her win against Claudia Lopez of Argentina during the Super-Featherweight contest fight during the JD NXTGEN Series at Motorpoint Arena on May 10, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

But both Ryan Rhodes and Stefy Bull will be as proud as punch if female super featherweight Terri Harper achieves that distinction, partly on their behalf, tomorrow night.

Rhodes, from Sheffield, and Bull, a Doncaster man, are co-promoting Harper's attempt to land the vacant International Boxing Organisation World Female title at the Magna Centre on Friday night.

Rhodes challenged for the WBO middleweight title in 1997 and the WBC light-middleweight title in 2011, before retiring.

He told a pre-fight press conference at Champs, in Ecclesall Road: "I didn't believe after hanging my gloves up seven years ago - four years I have been promoting and putting shows on - I'd never even dreamt of helping putting on a world title fight."

He said it was an honour to help stage Harper's attempt at glory and added the undercard was also stacked with national and international talent.

It was a shame that the near sell-out event had not attracted television backing, he said.

"That is the only thing that is missing and for two promoters, myself and Stefy, to put on a world title fight and not get the support from TV, I think it is credit to ourselves and what we do."

Bull, who retired in 2010 after 37 fights including one against Amir Khan, said he was proud to have been part of the journey to take Harper to the verge of a prestige title at 22.

If she wins, after he'd been a part of Jamie McDonnell's world championship glory, he said: "I think my job will be done, if I never achieve anything else again, I will be very happy with what I have achieved."

Around 1,200 tickets have been sold, many of them thanks to debutant Callum Beardow, from Gleadless, who is already attracting a big support.

Eckington's Callum Hancock says he is ready to blow off steam after spending weeks at the intensive care bedside of his brother, now recovering from a car accident.

Another interesting duel will see Sheffield's Nicolie Campbell taking on Serge Ambomo, the former Cameroon Olympian.

And world champion challenger Gavin McDonnell gets a tick-over bout.

The full Magna Card features: Terri Harper W7 L0 D0 v Nozipho Bell 9 2 1 for the vacant IBO World Female Super Featherweight Title.

Lightweight Gavin McDonnell, Doncaster, 20 2 2 v Devon's Jamie Speight 15 35 0

Gleadless cruiserweight Callum Beardow debut v Elvis Dube, of Derby 8 76 2

Super middleweight Nicolie Campbell, Sheffield, 6 1 0 v Serge Ambomo, Doncaster, 7 13 2

Super lightweight Lee Appleyard, Rotherham, 14 5 1 v Ben Fields, Birmingham, 6 7 2

Super bantamweight Jason Cunningham, Doncaster, 25 6 0 v Dean Evans, of Hereford, 8 31 3

Sheffield super lightweight Levi Kinsiona 5 0 0 v Michael Williams 2 16 0 of Leicester

Super middleweight Callum Hancock, Eckington, 9 0 0 v Darryl Sharpe, Manchester, 5 55 1