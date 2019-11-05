Boxing: Unbeaten Sheffield fighter Tommy Frank wants to "take Steel City back up the boxing ladder"

Sheffield boxing champion Tommy Frank, on the Bramall Lane pitch during the Blades' win over Burnley.

Frank is preparing to face Mexican Martin Tecuapetla at Ponds Forge next month for the vacant International Boxing Organisation (IBO) Inter-Continental Flyweight Title.

Frank is the latest in a long and illustrious line of boxers to herald from the Steel City, following in the footsteps of Johnny Nelson, Clinton Woods and Kell Brook.

And the 26-year-old, who already holds the Commonwealth Super Flyweight and WBC International Silver Super Flyweight titles, has plenty of ambition.

"The city has had some great champions, and I want to take Sheffield back up the boxing ladder again," he said.

"This is just the start of my journey.

"We’re moving onto the bigger fights, and it’s a great feeling to have my home city behind me."

Frank got a generous reception last weekend when he was presented to the Bramall Lane crowd during his beloved Sheffield United's latest victory over Burnley.

Frank added: "It’s always an honour and a pleasure to be invited down by Sheffield United, and to go out on that pitch.

“It’s not just the Blades fans, but it feels like all of Sheffield is starting to get behind me.

“I’m really happy I can give the people of Sheffield something to follow."

Tecuapetla is far more experienced than Frank, but has a questionable record of 15-11-4 (10).

The Mexico City native has knocked out ten opponents and has only been stopped twice in his 11 career defeats.

Back in 2017 Tacuapetla, now 29, went the distance with former world flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales.

That fight will be co-headlining the bill on Friday, November 29 along with Barnsey's Josh Wale.