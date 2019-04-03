Boxing: title-targeting Sheffield amateur takes on the best in Nottingham before turning professional

Sheffield City Boxing Club's Will Simpson has qualified for the England National Amateur Championship finals in Nottingham, starting on Friday

The 26-year-old light heavyweight, who is originally from Harrogate but now lives in Sharrow, won his third consecutive Yorkshire title on Thursday, at Colley WMC.

He beat Steel City's Chris Luteke on a split-decision to advance through to the national pre-quarter finals.

The experienced Simpson has already captured several titles since his move to Sheffield City including becoming the current Yorkshire and Northern Area champion, plus he became Harringey Box Cup gold medalist in 2017.

The Wisewood athlete now looks to add the national title to his collection before turning over to the professional ranks.