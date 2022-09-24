Doncaster’s Terri Harper is also bidding to become a two-weight world champion on the undercard and takes on Scotland’s Hannah Rankin for the IBO and WBA super welterweight titles after moving up no fewer than three weight categories.

Galahad’s trainer Dominic Ingle says defeat for either his fighter or Hughes “is probably the end of the road.”

Galahad lost his IBF featherweight crown last time out in November after being brutally knocked out by Kiko Martinez at Sheffield Arena.

Maxi Hughes vs Kid Galahad.

Meanwhile, Hughes is on a six-fight winning streak stretching back three years and is trained by Sean O’Hagan, who helped his son Josh Warrington inflict Galahad’s only other professional defeat.