Boxing: The story of how Terri Harper beat Hannah Rankin and Maxi Hughes overcame Kid Galahad
Two of South Yorkshire’s biggest fighters go head-to-head tonight when Sheffield’s Kid Galahad takes on Doncaster’s Maxi Hughes for the IBO lightweight title.
Doncaster’s Terri Harper is also bidding to become a two-weight world champion on the undercard and takes on Scotland’s Hannah Rankin for the IBO and WBA super welterweight titles after moving up no fewer than three weight categories.
Galahad’s trainer Dominic Ingle says defeat for either his fighter or Hughes “is probably the end of the road.”
Galahad lost his IBF featherweight crown last time out in November after being brutally knocked out by Kiko Martinez at Sheffield Arena.
Meanwhile, Hughes is on a six-fight winning streak stretching back three years and is trained by Sean O’Hagan, who helped his son Josh Warrington inflict Galahad’s only other professional defeat.
The pair's bout has been promoted to the main event at Nottingham Arena after hometown hero Leigh Wood pulled out of his fight against Mexican Mauricio Lara due to a torn bicep.
Last updated: Saturday, 24 September, 2022, 23:24
- Denaby’s Terri Harper takes on Hannah Rankin for IBO and WBA super welterweight world titles
- Rossington’s Maxi Hughes make the second defence of his IBO lightweight title against Sheffield’s Kid Galahad
Majority decision win for Hughes
114-114 - even
116-111 - Hughes
114-113 - Hughes
It must be said, Galahad didn’t do enough to rip that belt from the waist of Hughes, who has now won seven consecutive fights and landed the better shots throuhout despite absorbing the majority of the pressure.
What next for Galahad, though, after his second straight loss?
Round Twelve
Fair to day normal service resumed in that final round. It hasn’t been a classic - far from it - and, as mentioned previously, could come down to what the judges prefer.
Round Eleven
Perhaps the most lively round yet with clean shots landing from both fighters. Hughes started the round well but Galahad finished strong and landed his best shot all night. His punches lacked power until that one.
Hughes has also sustained a cut above the eye.
Round Ten
Galahad is deducted a point for use of the head after numerous warnings.
It’s tough to call these rounds. Might be a case of ‘it’s whatever the judges prefer’.
Round Nine
More clean shots from Hughes in that round, which has gone much the way of the previous eight. Galahad on the front foot and landing more frequently with Hughes countering well.
Round Eight
Galahad is applying pressure but Hughes is landing the better punches, says Tony Bellow one row in front of me.
That includes a left hook that momentarily looks to trouble Galahad, but he comes through OK.
Round Seven
A good round for Hughes, who lands a few clean punches in what’s been a scrappy one so far.
Galahad gets another ticking off for a low punch before landing a few of his own in reply.
Round Six
‘He’s looking for a way out’ shouts Galahad’s trainer ringside after his man gets a ticking off, presumably for leading with his head.
‘Good work, Maxi’ shouts his stablemate ringside Josh Warrington.
Still anyone’s fight, this.
Round Five
Hughes’s fans go up in cheers as he connects cleanly early in the fifth, but Galahad holds on and recovers well to continue dictating proceedings.
Round Four
Both fighters enjoying some success with the jab, but Galahad, who is switching from orthodox to southpaw and back again, more so.