Boxing: Sheffield fighter Wright Bree-zes to victory on her way to greatness

And Sheffield’s Bree Wright did that lofty aim no harm at all when she came out on top in a frantic, high-octane eight-rounder at the Magna Centre.

The contest against Vaida Masiokaite was an exhausting one – yet Bree was still planning to be back in the gym on Monday morning, eager to build on the experience.

She should be in action again at the end of June.

On Friday night, the Sheffield United fan had been on the front foot from the start, looking for any opportunity to land a hard right.

While Bree was happy to invite a tear-up, her Latvian opponent was experienced enough to dodge many of the shots.

Both women gave and took punishment to the last bell, before the points win was handed to the 28 year old Sheffielder.

Bree was pleased to get her first eight-rounder in the bag against a “solid opponent”.

“I am beyond grateful for the unwavering support of my tremendous team, sponsors, and management.

“I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who bought tickets and cheered me on. Your presence was truly inspiring,” she said.

“Now, it’s time to hit the gym, learn, and prepare for the next challenge.

“Together, we will continue to strive for greatness.”

Conner Kelsall, 25, looked like a class act as he outpointed Luke Fash on the card.

Kelsall was measured and confident and was enjoying throwing combinations on the smaller opponent.

It was a comfortable 11th win for the unbeaten South Yorkshireman.

He said it was: “Time for a little rest and reset with the family and we get back to work ready for a massive domestic tear up June 29th back in my home venue the Magna.”

Doncaster’s Hughie Wilson, 24, went one better, stopping Stefan Vincent in round six. It was the only TKO on the Stefy Bull and Ryan Rhodes’ bill.

Pete Highton-trained Dom Hunt, from Doncaster, said he was heading for a big Summer showdown after his 15th straight win.

“I am already buzzing to get back in the gym and get ready for the opportunity Stefy Bull has given me to mix it at the very top of British boxing,” he said.

The main event was a Central area title contest, which ended in a tie.

Bull described it as a “small hall classic.”

RESULTS:

Joe Garside (previously 8 1 0, Halifax) drew with Will Harrison (5 0 0, York) Central Area welter (vacant);

Bree Burbeary (4 0 0, Manor estate) beat Vaida Masiokaite (8 23 5, Lithuania) welter;

Hughie Wilson (7 0 0, Doncaster) beat Stefan Vincent (2 13 0, Dorset) super light;

Chad Sugden (12 3 1, Newark) beat Ondrej Budera (18 37 2 Czech Rep) light heavy;

Conner Kelsall (10 0 0, Rotherham/Doncaster) beat Luke Fash (3 102 3, Hull) feather;

Dom Hunt (14 0 0, Doncaster) beat CJ Wood (5 23 2, Middlesbrough) welter.

NORTON

A Scott Calow promotion at the Double Tree by Hilton, Hotel Norton, on Saturday, hosted a Sheffield derby as Sheldon McDonald (previously 7 1 0) took on Perry Howe (5 13 1) at cruiserweight.

McDonald stopped his rival in the last of the six rounds.

Howe, 33, was gracious in defeat, after his 20th professional fight.

“It didn’t go to plan,” he admitted.

“I don’t take many knockouts so fair play to Sheldon.

“Absolute respect to him, the only cruiserweight in Sheffield now with a winning record so let’s hope he goes on to do big things.”

“We live to fight another day.”

OTHER RESULTS FROM NORTON CARD

Joe Hayden (12 0 0, Consbrough) bt Martin Shaw (4 22 3, Rotherham) welter;

Cameron Kaihau (8 1 0, Warmsworth) bt Kristaps Zulgis (8 52 3, Doncaster) welter;

Adam Sircar (previously 5 1 1, Stockport) bt Harley Marginson (0 12 0, Manchester) super light;

Declan Cairns (7 1 0, Worksop) lost to Fonz Alexander (8 161 1, Newark) super welter.