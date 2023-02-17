Dalton Smith aims to take another step towards cementing his place in the annals of Sheffield’s boxing history by taking another step towards winning a Lonsdale belt outright when he fights Billy Allington tomorrow night.

Dalton Smith and Billy Allington flank promoter Eddie Hearn: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

After a breakthrough year which saw him all four of his bouts, collecting the WBC international silver and British super-weight titles in the process, the 26-year-old makes the second defence of his domestic crown at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.

Having outlined his ambitions to join the likes of Prince Naseem Hamed, Kell Brook, Kid Galahad and Johnny Nelson by bringing world honours to the Steel City, Smith stated it was his ambition to win the strap for keeps after beating local rival Sam O’Maison at the Ultilta Arena before negotiating safe passage through a potentially awkward encounter against Kaisee Benjamin.

Dalton Smith ahead of his upcoming fight against Billy Allington in Nottingham: Mark Robinson.

“The British Title has a lot of history," Smith said, ahead of his clash with Allington. "Every British fighter wants it and I’ve always said I want the British title for keeps. I think it was after the O'maison win when I got home and I was looking at the belt and that’s when it hit me, what I’d achieved. That’s when it really hit me. I remember watching the ringwalk back thinking, 'wow', if that’s what I can do in my first headliner then there’s going to be some special nights coming.”

“The nights I’ve dreamt of are within touching distance for me now,” he added. “For 18 months I’ve got to work hard. I always work hard but this is the most crucial time for me in my career. If you want something, this is how it is. It’s true grit and hard work. I believe I’ve got the talent. I believe I’m going to be up there with the very best Sheffield has produced. So I’ve got to handle that pressure. There’s some big nights coming."

In order to achieve his ambitions, Smith must first dispatch an opponent who has won 10 and drawn 15 of his 15 professional assignments. However unlike Smith, whose unbeaten record contains 11 triumphs inside the distance, Allington has yet to win via a knockout, technical knockout or retirement. All of the Surrey man’s victories have come via points.

Dalton Smith talks to the media ahead of his british title bout: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Billy is experienced, he’s durable and I’m expecting him to be fit, he’s got a good work rate,” said Smith. “I just feel Billy will struggle with the movement, the angles, the power and the speed. I think slowly over the rounds he’ll run out of ideas. The British title is definitely staying with me. The longer the fight goes on the more I'll suss him out. I'm very confident I can get this one finished within the distance."

Despite interest from a number of the sports leading promoters, Smith signed a new multi-fight deal with DAZN before Christmas. The channel is broadcasting his match-up with Allington, which takes place on the undercard of Leigh Wood’s WBC featherweight clash against Mexican Mauricio Lara.