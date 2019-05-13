Boxing bosses order big Sheffield showdown for British title...but will it happen?

British boxing bosses want to see two Sheffield-trained fighters contest the British super flyweight title.

The Lonsdale belt in that division is vacant at the moment and the British Board of Control have nominated purse bids to be submitted to match Sheffield Boxing Centre's Tommy Frank against Steel City gym's Sunny Edwards.

It’s unlikely to be held in South Yorkshire though – there are rumours that the fight could be held at London’s 02 Arena on July 13 on the undercard of Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman.

Yet Commonwealth champion Frank is currently scheduled to fight at Ponds Forge, on July 5, possibly for an IBF title.

Frank, 25, said: "I have heard about the Sunny Edwards suggestion, people are saying what they do on social media, and I am sure we will meet some day.

"As far as I know, though, we are sticking to the plan and I have got full trust in Glyn Rhodes (trainer) and Dennis Hobson (promoter) in doing what is right for me.

Steel City Gym boxer Sunny Edwards

"There is a definite rivalry to be built with me and Sunny, maybe eventually for something bigger than a British title.

"We haven't received any offer from Sunny's team or Frank Warren but if we did I am sure we'd consider it.

"As far as I am concerned I will fight anyone at any time."

The superflyweight title will certainly be of interest to the Edwards family.

Sunny's brother Charlie won it in 2015, a stepping stone towards his eventual WBC crown at flyweight.

Sunny, 23, is the currently the WBO European super flyweight title holder.