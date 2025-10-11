Bowes becomes second Eagles signing for 2026

Sheffield Eagles have confirmed that Harry Bowes has made his loan move permanent, signing a two-year deal with the club.

The 24-year-old becomes their second new signing ahead of the 2026 campaign, following the arrival of winger Joe Brown on Thursday evening from York Knights.

Bowes impressed during a loan spell during the 2025 campaign, making six appearances for Craig Lingard’s side at the back end of the season, which has helped earn him a permanent stay in South Yorkshire.

A hooker who can also feature at loose forward, Bowes returned to the Betfred Championship earlier this year after starting the season in League One with Keighley Cougars. He has also previously featured for Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers.

Bowes made a strong impact during the latter stages of the campaign, and fans can now look forward to seeing more of him in red and gold after committing his future to the club until the end of the 2027 season.

Speaking on signing a permanent deal with the club, Harry said, “I’m really pleased to commit my future here, I came in at the back end of last season and really enjoyed being here, so when the opportunity came about to stay for another two years, it was a pretty easy decision.”

Head coach Craig Lingard added, “Harry’s hardworking, tough, and determined, exactly the type of player you want in your squad. He brings so many of the qualities a coach looks for, and he fitted into the group perfectly last year. It was important for us to keep hold of him, and I’m delighted he wanted to stay with Sheffield moving forward.”

Contracted Squad for 2026: Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, Jayden Billy, Billy Walkley, Ryan Millar, Will Oakes, Jack Mallinson, Martyn Reilly, Masi Matongo, Blake Broadbent, Lewis Peachey, Reiss Butterworth, Corey Johnson, Harry Bowes, Alex Foster, Connor Bower, Joel Farrell, Jack Bussey