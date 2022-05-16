Boston ABC's Freddie carman is national champion

Freddie Carman with coaches Matt Mooney and Scott Harmon.

Carman fought with great composure as he weathered Taylor’s laboured attacks, zipping in and out of range to register the eyecatching scoring shots.

It was the tactical difference in a hard-fought fight as both boys gave their all, Carman carving out a unanimous points decision and the prestigious title.

Oscar Watson took a bout at short notice on Saturday, narrowly beaten by Callum Northedge of the TG ABC on his home show in Doncaster.