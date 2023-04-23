Jonathan Morgan was “really please” as Sheffield United made it three wins in a row with a first-half masterclass that was too much for Sunderland to handle at Bramall Lane.

The Blades celebrate Sophie Haywood's goal at Bramall Lane. Picture: Sportimage

Sophie Haywood, Courtney Sweetman-Kirk, Mia Enderby and Rebecca Rayner all scored before half-time as the Blades cut Sunderland’s defence to ribbons.

The result ensures United will finish above Sunderland in the table, with seventh still a possibility. Sunderland can’t finish higher than 10th, but could fall to 11th behind Blackburn after next weekend’s final game.

Head coach Jonathan Morgan was “really pleased”.

“I wanted to have one win here before the end of the season and they went out and delivered that in some fashion for me,” said Morgan.

“We’ve been working hard on our style in possession.

“I think we’ve done fantastic out of possession since I’ve come in, but we need to start implelmenting an identity going forward.

“I think today in the first half we were ferocious, we were phenomenal, and I don’t think Sunderland had anything that could stop us, which is pleasing to see.

“Second half, maybe we took our foot off the gas a little bit.”

The Blades made a fast start and it needed a fine save from Molly Graham to tip Sophie Barker’s effort onto the post.

But the hosts soon led, as Haywood slammed home from close range after strong work from Rachel Brown.

Brown was a thorn in the Black Cats’ side and her next run down the right led to a cross towards Enderby, who then flicked on to Sweetman-Kirk to head home.

Sunderland pulled one back from a deflected Emily Scarr shot, but United’s two-goal cushion was restored two minutes later as Enderby slipped her marker and powered home.

Rayner’s cool finish completed a perfect first half, but the second period was played at a much calmer pace with few chances between the sides.

Sunderland grabbed a consolation through Elizabeta Ejupi, but their winless run now stands at five games.