Adam Geelan and his team celebrate his debut win. Pic by Jake Skinn

Shocks and surprises illuminated a compelling boxing show with a debut win for a Sheffield United employee, defeat for a previously unbeaten Doncaster lightweight, and a tied, 10-round, title tussle.

Meadowhead's Adam Geelan, the assistant kit manager for the Blades, launched his professional fight career with Saturday's points victory on the joint promotion delivered by promotional partners Stefy Bull and Ryan Rhodes, at the Magna Centre, Rotherham.

Doncaster's Hughie Wilson slipped to a 56-57 points, though, in a bout that was almost too close to call.

The main event was a thriller with both Joe Garside and Will Harrison getting their hands raised at the end.

It is the second time this year that the pair has met at the same South Yorkshire venue, and it has become the most obvious 50-50 fight imaginable.

Kudos, though, to the 26-year-old Geelan, who has been grieving the death of former Blades' player and close friend George Baldock, and was determined to get the win in his honour and for his young son, whom he wanted to make proud of him.

The 'Hit man Kit man' said that he had enjoyed himself against a tough opponent in Jordan Grannum, a veteran who is used to taking on new prospects.

Money could not buy Ryan Rhodes' experienced guidance in the corner, he said.

His aim was to go "as far as I can...never say never; we'll see what happens."

Geelan won 39-37 on judge Andy Brook's scorecard.

Wilson wasn't as fortunate.

In the chief support at Magna, Hughie suffered his first professional defeat in a razor-close fight.

Hughie Wilson lands but loses his fight at the Magna Centre. Pic by Jake Skinn

Hull’s Hashim Rehman dropped him in the first round, with Hughie returning the favour in the third.

The fight was back and forth from then on with both fighters having pockets of success.

However, after six rounds it was the away fighter who got the 58-57 nod on the referee’s scorecard.

Hughie, 24, who trains under Steve Nettleship at Rhodes' gym in Shalesmoor, will learn from the set-back.

Ellie Hellewell celebrates victory with her team Omar Matty, Ellie Jason Cunningham, and Danny Maddison. Pic by Jake Skinn

The night had started with heavyweight action as Watford's Anees Taj gained a points decision win over journeyman Phil Williams in their six round contest.

Peter Fury-trained Ibrahim Kola and Doncaster’s Gideon Anaba made successful debuts in their respective four round fights.

Having already made her debut in July of this year Goole’s Jayne Bardauskas improved her record to 2-0 with a 58-57 points win over six rounds in the lightweight division against Chesterfield's Amy Greatorex.

Connan ‘The Barbarian’ Murray got back into the win column after suffering the first defeat of his career back in September.

Murray faced a British boxing veteran in Dale Arrowsmith and picked up every round on referee Michael Alexander’s scorecard.

Featherweight Ellie Hellewell, trained by Jason Cunningham moved to 6-0 after she outclassed and outpointed Consolata Musanga of Kenya.

Ellie stated: “I put on a good performance that I’m happy with, I don’t really have any complaints. I will go back to the gym keep working hard and we’ll see what’s next.”

Bradford's Hamed Ghaz suffered a shock upset defeat in his first fight back after almost two years out of the ring at the hands of Mexican Ramiro Garcia Lopez, the Josh Wale fighter who loves taking scalps.

The fight caught fire early, but Lopez stuck to his game plan and broke Ghaz down round by round, until the referee had seen enough and called the fight off in the sixth and final round.

On his Super Featherweight debut Lewis Sylvester added another win to his record when he outpointed Erik Omar Lopez over six rounds.

The ‘Thrill from Gypsyville’ put on a brilliant display of boxing to take every round on referee Andy Brooks’ scorecard.

Sylvester moves to 15-1.

The main event saw Halifax’s Joe Garside in an anticipated rematch with York's Will Harrison for the vacant Central Area Welterweight title on the line, after their small hall classic back in April.

This fight was a continuation of their last, as both fighters applied the pressure from the get-go.

With neither man wanting to take a step back the fight became a test of grit and determination, both Joe and Will gave it everything they had.

Whilst neither of them came away particularly happy with the 95-95 decision, they can both hold their heads high as once again they put on a classic for the fans.

FULL CARD

Joe Garside, previously 8 1 1, Halifax drew with Will Harrison, 5 0 1, York, welterweight (Central Area title.)

Anees Taj, 9 5 0, Watford beat Phil Williams, Swindon, heavyweight

Ibrahim Kola, debut, Bolton bt Sean Jackson, 0 26 1, Manchester, bantamweight

Gideon Anaba, debut, Doncaster bt Javier Santana, 0 0 2, Spain, light heavyweight

Lewis Sylvester, Hull 14 1 0, bt Erick Omar Lopez 16 20 2, Mexico, lightweight

Hamed Ghaz, 18 1 0, lost to Ramiro Garcia Lopez, 7 14 0 Mexico, lightweight

Hughie Wilson, 9 0 0, Doncaster, lost to Hashim Rehman 8 1 0, Hull, lightweight

Ellie Hellewell, 5 0 0, Rotherham/Doncaster, beat Consolata Musanga 12 7 4, Kenya, featherweight

Connan Murray, 9 1 0, Cusworth, bt Dale Arrowsmith, 6 117 5, Stockport, middleweight

Jayne Bardauskas, 1 0 0, York, bt Amy Greatorex, Chesterfield, lightweight

Adam Geelan, debut, Sheffield, bt Jordan Grannum, 11 147 5, London, super middleweight.

Meanwhile, Sheffield southpaw and former Parson Cross schoolgirl Claire Watts, 26, launched her professional career against Kerry Haley (2 2

0) on Saturday at the Rainton Meadows Arena, Tyne and Wear, losing on points in a six-rounder.