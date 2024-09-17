Betfred St Leger Festival Delivers an unforgettable four days of action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This weekend saw the iconic Betfred St Leger Festival return to Doncaster Racecourse once again for four days of thrilling horse racing and entertainment with over 23,000 spectators in attendance on Saturday and 50,000 across the whole Betfred St Leger Festival.

The historic festival commenced on Thursday 12 September with Ladies Day, which this year channelled the inspiring summer of sport we have all just enjoyed, encouraging racegoers to reflect this in their fashion choices. To help everyone make sure they looked the part for the “champion” theme, the Style Guide returned for this year’s festival detailing the four key subcategories:

Go for Gold: Channel the spirit of champions by using gold to inspire your outfit.

Take Pride: Celebrate your roots by incorporating elements into your outfit that reflect your cultural heritage and traditions.

Doncaster Racecourse once again provides four memorable days

Champion Colours: Be inspired by the colours and patterns of the silks worn by champion jockeys.

Sports Luxe: Combine comfort with cool by infusing your race day attire with a touch of athletic-inspired luxury.

Adding a bit of competition to the proceedings, the Style Awards were also back to crown the person who succeeded most in embracing the champion theme. This year saw Leesa Smickersgill, from Belton, Doncaster, win the accolade and take home the £1,000 cash prize as well as a selection of prizes for the runners up.

Day two saw the Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup take place where the winner of the final leg in the Stayers Triple Crown was Robert Havlin riding Sweet William. But they weren’t the only winners at the racecourse that day. In July, Doncaster Racecourse, alongside former Olympic bronze medallist and Doncaster local Sarah Stevenson MBE, launched the inaugural St Leger Superstars competition. The initiative was introduced to recognise those who go above and beyond within society and who deserved an unforgettable day out at the races as Guests of Honour.

Betfred St Leger Festival kicked off with Ladies Day

The Racecourse welcomed the four winners Anya Learoyd, Michael Bateman, Mandy Burns and Dale Roberts for an epic day of horseracing from the comfort of hospitality where they received exclusive access to the parade ring alongside Sarah who was there to personally congratulate and celebrate alongside them.

The pinnacle day of the Betfred St Leger Festival was once again a roaring success as racegoers flocked to the racecourse to experience the electric atmosphere of the Betfred St Leger Stakes.

A total crowd of 23,339 flooded through the gates, an 11% increase on 2023’s attendance, including Prime Minister Keir Starmer who was in attendance with his family, to witness the final Classic of the British Flat Racing season that attracts some of the leading trainers and horses from across the country.

Those in attendance were lucky enough to soak up the drama of the World’s oldest Classic, which was first ran in Doncaster in 1776. In a thrilling rendition of the race, Jan Brueghel, ridden by Sean Levey and trained by Aidan O’Brien, cleared stablemate Illinois to take the glory of winning the Group 1 Betfred St Leger Stakes 2024 and wrote themselves into the history books after a great race that had punters on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Following a day of epic horse racing, racegoers carried on the festivities partying to The Ultimate Party Band on the Champagne Lawn into the evening, keeping the momentum going that was seen throughout the day.

This festival concluded with the Betfred Sunday Funday returning for a second year following a fantastic inaugural appearance in 2023. The day included fun activities such as a circus workshop, family disco and a treasure hunt as well as the Graham Lee Vickers Betfred Leger Legends Charity Race won by Sammy Joe Bell riding Hartswood.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director of Doncaster Racecourse, said: “It’s been yet another fantastic weekend in Doncaster for the Betfred St Leger Festival. We have been fortunate to witness World-class horseracing right here in the city as well as enjoy four days of entertainment.

“Witnessing Sean Levey win his first-ever Betfred St Leger Stakes on Jan Brueghel, as well as the poignant tributes to racing journalist and Doncaster-regular, Howard Wright, were particular highlights alongside welcoming the Prime Minister and his family to Doncaster Racecourse.

“Away from the racetrack, we found our winner of this year’s Style Awards setting the gold-standard for the rest of the festival weekend. Not forgetting our four fantastic St Leger Superstars who came as our guests of honour during Friday’s Betfred Doncaster Cup as a reward for being fantastic assets to their local communities.

“I’m extremely proud of all the team who have been working behind-the-scenes to deliver four remarkable days of horse racing. Their hard work, dedication and attention to detail is what ensures we deliver memorable experiences for the thousands of racegoers who attended. We are already on with planning next year’s event, and we can’t wait to do it all over again.

Tickets and hospitality for next year’s Betfred St Leger Festival go on sale this Thursday, 19 September. Customers can sign up to ensure they get the best-price ticket to be part of next year’s prestigious event. Please visit https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/email/sign-up www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk for more information or call the team on 01302 304200.