Bennett Koch rocks Rocks as Sheffield Sharks head into quarterfinals with a win

Their win meant that Atiba Lyons’ side finished their BBL Cup North Group with a 4-4 record, and are now waiting to find out who they will be pitted against in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Koch was the star man as he scored a game-high 18 points in their win in the Tank, and also had a team-high seven rebounds as he turned on the style for the Sharks in their final group game – however Aaron Anderson (16) and Jonathan Williams (17) also came to the party as they got the job done at Ponds Forge.

Things were looking tight at half time as the visitors went into the break with a 36-37 lead, but after taking a six-point lead at 36-42 the tables turned. By the end of the third quarter the Sharks were up at 61-51, and they then proceeded to put the game to bed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderson got 11 assists in total, and also led the way in steals with five.

The Sharks ended up finishing fourth in the North Group, and will now face either the Leicester Riders or the London Lions in their quarterfinal as they look to book their spot in the final four.

For now though, attention turns to Friday’s BBL opener on October 29th against the Manchester Giants at home as Lyons targets an opening night victory for their new campaign.