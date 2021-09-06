Bennett Koch returns to Sheffield Sharks for third season

The 6ft 10in centre from Ashwaubenon, Wisconsin returns for a third year in South Yorkshire after averaging 10.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists last term.

“I’m looking forward to meeting my new teammates and seeing what we’re capable of,” the 26-year-old said.

"We’re going to work hard, work together and win some games.

“I’d also like to thank the entire Sharks organisation for another opportunity to play for them. It’s going to be a great year.”

Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons added: “I’m very pleased to have Bennett back for his third season.

"He is a solid and consistent big man that knows what is expected and what the culture here at the Sharks is.”

Koch spent his college years with the Northern Iowa Panthers before embarking on a professional career in the Netherlands in 2018 and arriving in Sheffield one year later.

He joins Mike Tuck, Jordan Ratinho, Marcus Delpeche, Aaron Anderson, Joe Jr Mvuezolo, Jonathan Williams, Nate Montgomery and Oscar Baldwin on the Sharks’ 2021/22 roster.

Lyons will unveil one more returning player before the first tip-off of the campaign against Cheshire Phoenix at Ponds Forge on Friday, 24 September.

The Sharks will also play Leicester Riders at home on Friday, 17 September in one of three pre-season games.