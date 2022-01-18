Not only did the 26-year-old spent three seasons with the Flyers before joining Sheffield prior to the start of the 2022 campaign, he is also set to line up against his twin brother Malcolm.

Malcolm rejoined the club last year following a spell in Germany, having previously represented them in 2018 alongside his sibling.

Marcus Delpeche score for the Sheffield Sharks against Cheshire Phoenix at Ponds Forge in the BBL Championship. Photo: Bruce Rollinson.

"That’s my guy,” said Marcus of the pair’s close bond.

"It was awesome (playing together). We played in Germany together so playing in Bristol was a bonus and extension of that.

"We have always played basketball together, we played in college. I’m definitely excited for it. My goal is to beat him in the match-up.”

Marcus already has a few scores to settle, not least after his ‘terrible’ performance when the brothers went axe-throwing in Sheffield last week while filming with Sky Sports, who will be broadcasting Friday’s match at Ponds Forge live (tip-off 7:30pm).

Despite standing at 6ft 7ins, he is also the shorter of the two brothers by an inch – something that still hurts, several years after both men stopped growing.

“Any opportunity you have to spend with your brother is always a good time,” he said.

"He came up for the Manchester (Giants) game, it was nice for him to come down and visit. I’m trying to get him to come back to Sheffield.”

On the height difference, he added: “It’s unfortunate. Growing up it was always like cat and mouse, eventually he got one more and I stopped. I was p****d.”

‘The Delpeche Derby’, which will see the brothers go head-to-head for the first time, has extra significance for their mother, who grew up in Sheffield before moving to New York to study at university before embarking on a career in banking.

Her aunt still lives in the Steel City.

So just how fierce will the competition for brownie points be?

"You have to keep your personal agenda in check and keep the bigger picture in mind but it will be special,” Marcus admitted.

"You never take advantage of these moments together. He knows what you are good at and what you are bad at so it forces you to get better.