Barnsley RAF veteran reaches volleyball England Ffnals

An RAF veteran from Barnsley says he feels honoured to be a member of the Help for Heroes Sitting Volleyball Team that’s reached the Finals of the Volleyball England Grand Prix.

Chris Platts, aged 39 and from Hoyland, started training with the Help for Heroes team in September last year. Following a 14-year career in the RAF, he had been medically discharged after developing a debilitating back condition, known as spondylolysis pars defect. This is a condition caused by a fracture in the lower back that usually develops in younger people as a result of repetitive stress and strain.

After years of physio and other treatments, Chris had spinal fusion surgery in April 2021. He still has chronic lower back and hip pain due to the injury, which limits what he can do on a day-to-day basis.

He started training with the Sitting Volleyball team in September last year and now has his sights on the Final, which takes place on 26 April at The National Volleyball Centre.

Chris Platts (back row, far left) and the Help for Heroes Sitting Volleyball Team

Chris said: “I was always really active before my injury and played a lot of sport. Losing a career I loved, as well as not being able to play sport was a big blow for me. Discovering Sitting Volleyball has made a really big difference.

“Once a month I get my regular fix of being with other people who have served in the armed forces as well. My condition isn’t going to get any better, but I want to keep playing as long as I can.”

Chris was also invited to play in the Invictus team in February this year.

Jodie Amor is the Community Clubs Manager for Help for Heroes and said: “Our focus is always on what people can do. We strongly believe that being active – and taking part in sport in particular – can have a massive benefit to someone’s physical and mental wellbeing. Adaptive sports such as Sitting Volleyball can open doors to people, it gives them confidence and helps them to feel positive about themselves.

“We’ve got two teams, with players from all over the country, who have a range of injuries and conditions that affect them in their day-to-day lives. We’re just so proud that our team has reached the Final and are showing others what can be achieved.”

Help for Heroes supports veterans and their families, from any branch of the UK military – regulars or reserves – irrespective of length or place of service – and locally embedded civilians who worked under the command of UK Armed Forces. The Charity remains at the side of veterans who are struggling, providing life-changing support for as long as it takes.

If you or a family member is a veteran and you need support, visit helpforheroes.org.uk or call 0300 303 9888.