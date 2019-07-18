Barnsley: Manager Daniel Stendel happy with level of improvement shown by Reds in 2-1 friendly win over VFL Bochum

Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel was happy with the level of improvement shown by his side in the 2-1 friendly win over VFL Bochum.

Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 14:56
BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 08: Daniel Stendel manager of Barnsley walks to the changing rooms at half time during the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Walsall at Oakwell Stadium on September 8, 2018 in Barnsley, United Kingdom. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Reds kick-started their German tour with a 2-1 success over the Bundesliga 2 side on Wednesday night, with goals coming from Cauley Woodrow and George Miller.

It was a week since their last friendly against Toulon and even though they won that 4-2, Stendel said there was obvious room to get better.

“It was a really good game from us, we had good fight and worked very well together off the ball,” he said. “They were a good team, with a lot of players with Bundesliga experience.

“All the players all showed they are in good shape and we are in a good way, that was very important.

“After Toulon we talked about what we wanted to improve, you could see it in training and I told the players I wanted them to show it in the match and they did it.

“It is a good feeling for me for the players to show they can improve.”

The Reds are next in action on Saturday against another second-tier side Arminia Bielefeld.

With the German season kicking off earlier than in England, Stendel is expecting a tough test.

“For Bielefeld, it will be the last game before the start of the season, it will be a nice atmosphere,” the boss added.

“We will try and give our best, for us it is a test game and we want to improve.”