Barnsley: Manager Daniel Stendel happy with level of improvement shown by Reds in 2-1 friendly win over VFL Bochum
Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel was happy with the level of improvement shown by his side in the 2-1 friendly win over VFL Bochum.
The Reds kick-started their German tour with a 2-1 success over the Bundesliga 2 side on Wednesday night, with goals coming from Cauley Woodrow and George Miller.
It was a week since their last friendly against Toulon and even though they won that 4-2, Stendel said there was obvious room to get better.
“It was a really good game from us, we had good fight and worked very well together off the ball,” he said. “They were a good team, with a lot of players with Bundesliga experience.
“All the players all showed they are in good shape and we are in a good way, that was very important.
“After Toulon we talked about what we wanted to improve, you could see it in training and I told the players I wanted them to show it in the match and they did it.
“It is a good feeling for me for the players to show they can improve.”
The Reds are next in action on Saturday against another second-tier side Arminia Bielefeld.
With the German season kicking off earlier than in England, Stendel is expecting a tough test.
“For Bielefeld, it will be the last game before the start of the season, it will be a nice atmosphere,” the boss added.
“We will try and give our best, for us it is a test game and we want to improve.”