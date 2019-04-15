Bad boy Dereck Chisora moves into South Yorkshire boxing scene

One of British boxing's most colourful and controversial characters is shifted his trainíng base to South Yorkshire.

London-based Dereck Chisora will fight out of Dave Coldwell's gym in Rotherham

Chisora has made the headlines at times for the wrong reasons - biting an opponent, throwing a chair at a media event, and slapping Vitali Klitschko and brawling with David Haye at a post-fight conference.

He also kissed Sheffield heavyweight Carl Baker before a fight once!

Chisora takes on Senad Gashi at The O2 in London this Saturday.

Chisora recently split with long-time coach Don Charles and is feeling upbeat after moving up to Rotherham alongside rising featherweight talent Jordan Gill and two-time world champion Jamie McDonnell.

Tyson Fury (right) in action against Dereck Chisora during their Eliminator match for the WBO World Heavyweight Championship and British and Commonwealth heavyweight Championship at the ExCel Arena, London.

"I like Don but it was time for a change," added Chisora. "In the Takam fight, he (Coldwell) was on the other side and I could hear him shouting instructions, - and Tony (Bellew) told me it was a good move. He is making my feet move fast, everything move faster - I am feeling great benefits and everything is working out great."

Saturday also sees Doncaster fan favourite Dave Allen facing the biggest night of his career against Australia's former WBA heavyweight world champion Lucas Browne.