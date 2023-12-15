A heated physical exchange involving members of Sheffield's Steel City gym and a rival American camp spilled over at a pre-fight event in Arizona, USA.

Steel City's Sunny Edwards and Junaid Bostan are scheduled to fight on a Matchroom bill on Saturday night.But as publicity faceoff images were filmed and photographed, there was a bust-up in a seated area, with Sheffield coach Grant Smith, his son Dalton and Bostan involved in the commotion.

The Pro Boxing Fans described it as a brawl and it certainly appeared an unseemly incident in the run-up to Edwards flyweight unification battle.

"Crazy scenes in Arizona today after hot prospect Junaid Bostan and his opponent on Saturday night Gordie Russ ended up on the floor trading blows" said the website.

"Russ reportedly through a punch at trainer Grant Smith."

IFL TV confirmed: "Gordie Russ and Grant Smith, trainer of Sunny Edwards & Junaid Bostan, pulled apart at today's press conference after Russ swung for Smith.

Bradford's Daniel Gardecki also posted on X: "Gordie Russ from Detroit swings at Grant Smith. A load of D12 fans jump in to attack Russ, but luckily for him the bouncers got there a fraction quicker."

Rotherham-born unbeaten fighter Bostan didn't appear to allow the incident to unnerve him.

December 14, 2023; Glendale, AZ; Junaid Bostan and Gordie Russ II pose after the final press conference for the Matchroom boxing card on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

He posted: "Pick that boy up" with five laughing emojis.

The 21-year-old unbeaten southpaw goes into his undercard fight emboldened by an amazing tribute from former Sheffield world champion Kid Galahad.

Galahad, who won the IBF featherweight title in 2021, has been keeping his eye on Bostan since sparring the Eastwood stylist was a junior.

"If you could roll Kell Brook and me into one you'd make a Junaid Bostan...he is that good" he said.

December 14, 2023; Glendale, AZ; Junaid Bostan speaks at the final press conference for the Matchroom boxing card on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

It is a morale-boosting accolade for a super welterweight fighter who has had just seven professional bouts.

Bostan, 22, says he is fully prepared for Saturday night's ring battle against Detroit's Russ in the Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale.And that doesn't surprise Galahad.

"He is going to end up being better than me and Kell put together" said the Ingle gym great.

"He is unbelievable, trust me. I say that because I have known him since he came to the gym a long time ago, all he knows how to do is boxing and he is very good at what he does.

December 14, 2023; Glendale, AZ; Jesse Rodriguez and Sunny Edwards pose after the final press conference for the Matchroom boxing card on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

"He has a good team, a good trainer and a good set-up at Steel City gym.

"He will win everything, him, as long as he stays focused."

Galahad, 33, said Bostan's gym mate Dalton Smith was "another one who will go to the top.

"I sparred these two when they were kids and they gave me good spars even at that age. The quality of kids like them coming through is very good.

"Junaid can do everything, honestly, there is nothing he cannot do."

The Sheffield fighter described Bostan as a good communicator too, which is important in promoting his wears.