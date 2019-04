Boxer Tommy Frank is a well-schooled boxer.

His skills and work ethic were recently rewarded when he won the Commonwealth super flyweight title with a fourth-round stoppage over Luke Wilton at Ponds Forge.

Frank took the title after just 10 fights and three years in the professional game.

The 25-year-old Sheffield Boxing Centre champion showed off his shiny new belt with youngsters at Swallownest Primary School, where they have a ‘Box Fit’ club.