B. Braun team set to attend UK Corporate Games
The UK Corporate Games, which is taking place from July 25-27 is a large-scale multi-sport event aimed at businesses and attracts thousands of competitors annually.
Since 1989, over 1 million participants have represented more than 10,000 organisations in Corporate Games across the globe, and honoured by renowned figures from government, business, and sports, including Nelson Mandela, Sir Alex Ferguson, and Freddie Flintoff.
It offers employees a chance to participate in various sports, encouraging teamwork, positive relationship building, and overall well-being. The event includes a mix of competitive sports, social activities, and entertainment. It's designed to boost employee morale, company culture, and brand awareness.
The 64-strong B. Braun team are competing in a number of events including Badminton, Dragon Boat, E Sport, Golf, Karting, Netball, Poker, Running, Soccer 6's, Open Water Swimming, Table Tennis and Ten Pin Bowling.
UK Group Legal Counsel at B. Braun, Donna Gold said: “Taking part in the UK Corporate Games is part of our health and wellbeing programme here at B. Braun, which is designed to engage employees and create enjoyable and healthy experiences from all areas of our business.”
B. Braun HR Consultant, Sam Langford added: “We are excited for our team to get involved this year, allowing us to improve our skills in team building, relationships and encouraging employee health and wellbeing.”
