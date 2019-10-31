Athletics: Rotherham hope to be in hunt for medals at Mansfield
Rotherham Harriers women’s team go to the National Cross Country Relays Championships at Mansfield on Saturday looking to defend their proud record.
They finished third last year behind top Southern clubs Tonbridge and Aldershot.
The women’s race is over three stages, with only Nicola Devine remaining from last year’s trio. She is joined by Zara Knappy and Calli Thackery.
Knappy was in the Rotherham team that finished runners-up in the recent Northern Cross Country Relay whilst Thackery was in the winning Rotherham team in the Northern Road Relay Championships.
Jenny Blizard drops into the B team along with Keri Pearson and Natasha Hatswell, who is regaining form after injury.
Rotherham won the award for the leading B team last year and have every chance of repeating that success.
They have also entered a good C team whilst Emma Ball, Emily Holden and Keiva Rennocks should do well in the under-20 race.
Hallamshire, who were disqualified in the Northern event after finishing runners-up, have entered a strong squad in the men’s four-stage race.
In the age group relays, Hallamshire are fielding a particularly strong team in the under-15 girls section.