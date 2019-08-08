Athletics: Double joy Erin adds national outdoor gold to her indoor title
It was double joy for Erin Lobley in the English Athletics U15 girls Hexathlon event as she produced masterful championship best performance to add the outdoor title to the indoor one she claimed earlier this year.
Hallamshire Harrier Lobley took the lead on Saturday at Sports City in Manchester and opened her Sunday sesssion in style in the shot as she delivered a whopping 13.15m to extend her dominance.
Erin, a student at Sheffield High School, also did superbly in the high jump, clearing 1.58m to give her an unassailable lead going into the final 800m event.
She covered the two laps in 2.31 to break the 4,000-point barrier (4,018) to add the championship best to her gold medal. Chloe Bagshaw, also of Hallamshire Harriers, came second with 3,430 points.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The six events are hurdles, long jump, high jump, shot,800m and javelin.