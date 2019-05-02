Athletics: big South Yorkshire entry for British tournament this weekend

Several leading South Yorkshire athletes are entered for the British Students Championships at Bedford from Saturday to Monday.

City of Sheffield and Dearne runner James Gormley lines up in the colours of Birmingham University in a very strong 5000 metres field whilst Jonathan Tobin (Sheffield University) and Jonathan Shields (Sheffield Hallam) contest the 1500 metres.

Running for Sheffield University, Tom Horton should be a strong contender in the 3000 metres steeplechase whilst a large entry for the 100 metres includes Joe Fergusson (Sheffield Hallam) and Regan O’Connell (Sheffield College).

In the field events George Heppinstall (Sheffield Hallam) should challenge for a medal in the pole vault.

In the women’s events Chesterfield sisters Alicia and Ella Barrett clash in the 200 metres, Alicia in the colours of Sheffield Hallam and Ella running for Sheffield University.

Amy Gellion (Sheffield University) and Emily Simpson (Sheffield Hallam) should be prominent in the 400 and 800 metres respectively whilst City of Sheffield runner Eleanor Curran (Leeds Beckett) and Rotherham’s Lori Handbury (Nottingham University) are both listed for the 1500 metres.

Another Rotherham runner Sophie Cowper runs for Anglia Ruskin in a very high class 5000 metres. Sheffield Hallam pair Amy Hodgson and Suzzanne Palmer do the long jump with Hodgson also in the 100 hurdles and Palmer in the shot.

*The first round of the UK Youth Development League (upper age) takes place on Sunday.

There is a big South Yorkshire presence in the North East Division One match for under 20 and under 17 athletes with City of Sheffield and Dearne, Doncaster AC and Rotherham all travelling to Middlesbrough where they come up against the host team as well as Leeds City and Gateshead.

Chesterfield host North East Division 2 at Spinkhill with Hallamshire also involved. In an eight-sided match the other teams are Grimsby and Louth, Bingley, Kingston upon Hull, Lincoln Wellington, Scunthorpe and Spenborough.