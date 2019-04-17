Another British boxing belt may be heading to South Yorkshire

Andy Townend is hoping to seal a hat-trick of British championships for his South Yorkshire gym.

The Barnsley battler takes on Joe Cordina at London's 02 Arena on Saturday, hoping to walk away with British and Commonwealth Lightweight belts.

Townend has chalked up 14 knockouts in 22 wins (four losses) and wants to bring the heat to the Welshman, on the Sky TV bill.

"It's great to be back on TV involved in such a big show at The O2" he said.

"To win the British title would be massive for me. Everyone in the gym is doing it now. Robbie Barrett had it and so did Josh Wale, so it would be nice to bring it back home to the gym."

The Stefy Bull fighter expects to find an elusive opponent in the unbeaten eight-fight Cordina.

"He's going to bob and weave to stay out of my range" he said.

"I think he'll try to box clever. I'll be going out there to enjoy myself. I'm going to take the fight to him.

"It's going to be a great fight and as long as I'm 110%, he's going to be in for a hard night. "

Cordina, 27, who represented Great Britain at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil, says he's had 12 weeks of hard training and is ready for the test.

He said he'd be careful early on but was well prepared to go 12 rounds if necessary.