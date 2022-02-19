Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: LIVE updates
Seventeen years after a bout between the pair was first touted, Amir Khan and Kell Brook finally go head to head tonight.
The old adversaries, now both 35, have been locked in a war of words all week ahead of tonight’s long-awaited grudge match at a sold-out Manchester Arena in front of 21,000 boxing fans.
Despite their status as former world champions, this fight has been described as ‘legacy-defining’ for both men, with the loser almost certainly condemned to retirement.
Last updated: Saturday, 19 February, 2022, 20:10
- Ring walk expected around 10.30pm. Sheffield’s Brook is the ‘B-side’, so will come out first
- Brook’s camp claim Khan’s 149lbs catchweight clause ‘bit him in the a**e’ - read more below
- Long-awaited grudge scrap has been 17 years in making and described as ‘legacy-defining'
- Brook is slight favourite with bookmakers, boxing experts divided on outcome
Conor Benn is here ringside
Rising weltwerweight star Conor Benn - the son of Nigel - is ringside tonight. He recently said he would be interested in fighting the winner of Khan vs Brook.
Watch this space.
Amir Khan fears losing his legacy if he gets beat
“You’re always that one fight away from destroying your whole legacy. This is a fight that I could end up losing what I’ve done in my whole career.
“People will be like ‘oh he got beat by Kell Brook’. I have to make sure I do everything. That’s why I was running up hills, I was working so hard, I had to make sure I did everything right because I don’t want to lose to him.
“I don’t like the guy. You can see by looking at people in the eyes how humble and nice they are but he’s not like that.
“People need to see the real side of him. He’s acting the nice guy, he’s trying to show his fans that he’s a nice guy but he’s not. He’s a really bad, bitter person.”
Tale of the tape
Khan v Brook
35 Age 35
39 Fights 42
34 Wins 39
21 KOs 27
0 Draws 0
5 Losses 3
232 Rounds boxed 220
5ft 10in Height 5ft 9in
71in Reach 69in
Orthodox Stance Orthodox
10st 7lb 5oz Weight 10st 8lb 5oz
Team Brook turn up the heat again
The Star spoke to Team Brook on Saturday, who had this to say about Khan’s insistence on a 149lbs clause in the fight contract.
“Khan thought the weight clause would be detrimental (to Brook). In fact, it’s turned round and bit him in the a**e.
“At the scales he looked the one who had struggled more than Kell.
“This is the most comfortable I have seen Kell make the weight. He’s happy, he’s fresh and firing on all cylinders ready to go. He’s in great spirits.”
