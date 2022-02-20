Amir Khan and Kell Brook FINALLY reveal the truth about their sparring sessions

The needle between Amir Khan and Kell Brook over their disputed sparring sessions as teenagers boxing for Team England helped trigger the bad blood between the pair – but it turns out they were both lying!

"I can’t remember me and Kell sparring but it made a good storyline,” Khan admitted to The Star in the post-fight press conference, before posing for a photo with Brook.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amir Khan and Kell Brook shook hands and embraced after their long-awaited grudge match.

Brook said it was so long ago his memories were also unclear.

Despite the bad feeling before Saturday’s fight, there was plenty of respect between the pair following the conclusion of the contest, which was watched by celebrities including Noel Gallagher and Jack Grealish.

Brook revealed Khan had even suggested going for a coffee together when they embraced in the ring.

"I have heard he’s a nice enough kid,” he said.