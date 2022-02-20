Amir Khan and Kell Brook FINALLY reveal the truth about their sparring sessions

One said he used to ‘school’ the other, who insisted he had never been ‘schooled’.

By Steve Jones
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Sunday, 20th February 2022, 12:42 pm

The needle between Amir Khan and Kell Brook over their disputed sparring sessions as teenagers boxing for Team England helped trigger the bad blood between the pair – but it turns out they were both lying!

"I can’t remember me and Kell sparring but it made a good storyline,” Khan admitted to The Star in the post-fight press conference, before posing for a photo with Brook.

Amir Khan and Kell Brook shook hands and embraced after their long-awaited grudge match.

Brook said it was so long ago his memories were also unclear.

Despite the bad feeling before Saturday’s fight, there was plenty of respect between the pair following the conclusion of the contest, which was watched by celebrities including Noel Gallagher and Jack Grealish.

Brook revealed Khan had even suggested going for a coffee together when they embraced in the ring.

"I have heard he’s a nice enough kid,” he said.

"We have shared a ring together and I think we’re alright now.”

