American football: Giants moving mountains in Sheffield

The Sheffield Giants American football team won their second game of the season as they continue their rebuild and look ahead to their big homecoming event.

The Sheffield Giants celebrate their win

The Sheffield Giants hosted the Sandwell Steelers in their second home game of the season. The Giants comfortably beat the Steelers 33-8 in their first meeting this season but this was an altogether tougher affair.

The Giants failed to score in their first 3 offensive drives but, with touchdowns from Allen (2) and Spearink, held a comfortable 18-3 lead at the half. A defensive score (an interception returned directly for a touchdown from Wallis) looked to have put the game to bed, but Sandwell came back strong to bring the game to 24-16 and within a single score.

The Giants seemed to flip a switch from that point and marched down the field to stretch their lead to 31-16 with a touchdown reception from Webster (and the extra point from Spearink).

With very little time left on the clock the Giants defence held firm and the game ended 31-16, with the Giants recording their second win of the season.

The Saturday before the game, the Giants were out in force supporting a great cause with St John Ambulance in a Giant collection at Crystal Peaks Shopping Centre.

Not put off by the warm weather, the Giants turned out in numbers and in full kit. There were a few raised eyebrows and a lot of laughs, but most of all a lot of donations made from the members of our community who came over to see what was going on and to support the bucket collection.

In addition to the adult contact Team, the Sheffield Giants Academy has Teams for ages 7 to 19 in both contact and non-contact formats.

The club also has both Women’s and Mixed Adults Flag Teams who compete in tournaments across the country. Whilst the 2023 seasons are underway for most and games are always free to watch, it’s also never too late to try something new and give the sport a go yourself.

After the furthest away fixture, on the road to Chester, the next taste of Giants football will be a double header with both the adults and u19s playing at a big American style homecoming event.

Former players, coaches and alumni will be supporting the Team alongside fans new and old alike. Come on down to Norton Sports Park (289 Warminster Rd, S8 8PS) and get a look at free American Football being played right here in your city.

Follow the Team on Facebook/Instagram/Twitter for more information:Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/sheffieldgiantsTwitter – @SheffGiantsInstagram - @sheffieldgiants

