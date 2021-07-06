Amateur dressage rider from Sheffield jumping for joy after winning national competition

An amateur dressage rider from Sheffield is jumping for joy after winning a national competition.

By Steve Jones
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 4:24 pm

Rachel Platt and her horse Gracia du Rona demonstrated their skills at the Petplan Equine Area Festival at Hartpury College, Gloucestershire on Tuesday 29 June and came out on top in the Intermediate Elementary Silver Championship.

Rachel said: “It’s the icing on the cake, the entire experience and everything about it has been just the best thing.

"It’s just been brilliant, such fun.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Rachel Platt from Sheffield claimed her second title at the 2021 NAF Five Star Winter Championships.

Ten–year-old Gracia du Rona is a Dutch bred mare by Quality Time – and impressed the judges with a powerful performance, achieving the winning score of 70.83 per cent.

Rachel described Gracia as as “character”, adding: “She’s very sweet, we’ve got a tremendous bond. She neighs for me all the time.

She’s quite complicated, but she does try really hard for you, she’s show-jumping bred and so she’s incredibly athletic and very sharp, so you’ve got to be on it all the time with her.”

SheffieldGloucestershire