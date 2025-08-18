Alps training sharpens Calli for Chicago marathon

Hallamshire Harrier athlete Calli Hauger-Thackery's globe-trotting strategy and versatility over different distances will be on show over the next few months.

The former Eckington High School pupil had been preselected earlier this year for the marathon at the World Championships in Tokyo, (September 13-21.)

However, she has opted, if and when she is selected, to participate in the 10,000m in Japan event instead.

That will leave the way clear to make her debut at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on October 12.

It is regarded as one of the world's seven major marathons.

In the last few days, Calli, who is number two in the UK all-time marathon rankings behind the legendary Paula Radcliffe, announced her entry for the Illinois event.

And she will have a little help from her husband/trainer Nick too.

"To set the record straight, Nick is on the start list but he will be out there alongside me pacing," she explained on Instagram.

Referring to the "Hauger-Thackery duo" she added: "I feel incredibly lucky to go after some crazy, frightening but astonishing things together.

"This marathon game is addicting and I can’t wait to run as fast as I possibly can for 26.2 in just a few short months.

"This also means I will not be doing the marathon at World Champs and will hope to represent Great Britain over 10,000m.

"I did everything I could to make the team, and I feel ready for it - so fingers crossed."

Her 10,000m selection will hopefully be rubber-stamped at the end of the month.

Taking a break from training in Saint Moritz, Switzerland, she said she was "Excited for the next few weeks and months as training has taken a very positive turn and loving every minute of training here in the mountains alongside some great company."

Calli will be hoping to close in on her personal best of 2:21:24 at the BMW Berlin Marathon 13 months ago.

She also came home in sixth place in Boston, USA, in April (2:22:38).

Recently, the Killamarsh woman has had to undergo a series of exhaustive physical checks and tests, including one to officially confirm her gender.

It was a "new one time test in place to prove I am female going into world champs" she said.

Chicago marathon factfile:

*It's known for its fast and flat course, making it a favourite for runners looking to set a personal best.

*Despite being flat, the course has one final, cruel trick up its sleeve. The very last stretch of the race is an incline known as "Mount Roosevelt" as you approach the finish line. It's not a huge hill, but at mile 26, it can feel like a mountain.

*The first marathon in Chicago in 1905 saw only seven of the 15 starters finish. A record 160,000 individuals applied for this year's version.

*One of the early race winners was French-born Chicagoan Albert Corey, who prepared by drinking champagne. Another competitor in an early race was known for taking whisky shots along the way.

*The course winds through 29 of Chicago's diverse neighbourhoods, each with its own character. Spectators in the Latino district of Pilsen often provide live mariachi music.

*The course crosses the Chicago River five times. While some of the metal grates can feel strange to run on, there are often carpets laid down to provide a more stable surface.

* While on-course available drinks are a mix of water and energy drinks, finishers are typically handed a beer after they cross the finish line.

* Numerous world records have been set in Chicago, including Kelvin Kiptum's incredible 2:00:35 in 2023, the first time a human ever ran under two hours and one minute.