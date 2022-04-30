All to play for in

There are no clues to who is going to win the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout after the first leg between N.T. Shaw of Louth and Louth Travel Centre ended all square, writes Jack Westerby.

By Duncan Browne
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 12:00 pm
The question in the first leg of the Jubilee Snooker Teams Knockout were, could N.T. Shaw of Louth put themselves miles in front or would Louth Travel Centre stamp their passport to land a lead for their home second leg?

The answer is that this final is still wide open as the two sides battled out a 6-6 draw.

Malc Dixon and Tom Garlick were the driving force for the hosts but Mark Copeland kept the visitors in touch and they deservedly took a share of the points through Sean Howsam.

It's still all to play for.

