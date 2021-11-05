All of these sponsors have cut ties with Yorkshire Cricket over handling of Azeem Rafiq racism claims

The club’s 2019 accounts showed it had earned just over £3million from commercial income which would include sponsorship but various companies have now severed ties with Yorkshire.

Here is a list of those sponsors who have now distanced themselves from Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Emerald Group Publishing

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have lost a number of sponsors over racism claims made by former player Azeem Rafiq. Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The digital-first publishers were Yorkshire’s primary commercial partners, but withdrew its naming rights of Headingley, home of Yorkshire cricket and Super League club Leeds Rhinos, that it had held since 2017.

Nike

The American sportswear brand cancelled its deal to be Yorkshire’s official kit supplier having agreed a four-year contract as recently as March.

Anchor Butter

Shirt sponsor Anchor Butter announced that it would not continue to sponsor the county’s 50-over team.

Yorkshire Tea

Yorkshire Tea ended a deal with the county, which was due to conclude soon, with immediate effect after saying it was “upset” to read about Rafiq’s experiences during his time at Headingley.

Tetley’s Beer

Local brewer Tetley’s Beer, involved with Yorkshire cricket for decades, confirmed it would not extend its beer sponsorship with the club beyond the end of the current contractual agreement.

Harrogate Spring Water

Harrogate Spring Water released a statement saying it was ending its sponsorship agreement “with immediate effect”.

David Lloyd Clubs

David Lloyd Clubs announced its “local level partnership” between their Leeds club and Yorkshire would be discontinued after being put on hold a few weeks ago.

Bagnalls

The national painting and decorating contractor withdrew its partnership with the club.

Leeds Beckett University