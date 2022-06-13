Ahead of the Game! Leaders two clear in snooker league

Sports news.

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services went into their tough clash with the previously-unbeaten Cons A on the back of a rare home defeat, but they quickly returned to winning ways to go two points clear with a fine 7-1 away win.

Matt Chandler and debutant Jordan Kay had the visitors four up, Mark Parrinder increased their advantage as home captain Craig Young took the last black to prevent the whitewash.

Dales Poultry & Game drop one into second spot despite beating 8 Ballers 5-3.

Craig Shaw potted the hosts in front but the visitors were quickly level courtesy of Warren Smith and just when the match looked to be heading for a draw up popped Phil Marshall with a couple of frames to settle the issue.

Louth Volksworld accelerated into a 4-0 in their visit to Sibjon Builders.

Steve Bullivant and Mark Bullivant both had the away side in control or so they thought, Dave Johnson stopped the rot and then Dan Smith took the last two games and the comeback was completed and the points were shared.

N.T. Shaw of Louth beat Saltfleetby Snooker Club 5-3.

Tom Garlick set the hosts on the way but E. Watkins replied to level the scores for Saltfleetby.