Adam Hague, who represents City of Sheffield and Dearne Athletic Club, successfully cleared 5.45 metres – his best height since 2020 - at the Loughborough International athletics meeting on Sunday.

The 24-year-old will have to jump the distance again before June 13 to convince selectors he is worthy of one of three spots available to represent England at Birmingham 2022, which takes place from 28 July to 8 August.

"Everything is looking good at the moment,” said Kimberworth-based Adam, who balances training six days a week with delivering parcels around Conisbrough for Evri (previously Hermes).

"We have just got to keep our head down and carry on.”

Adam previously finished fourth at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast.

He said: “The job is going really well. I had to talk to one of my bosses because if I make the team there might be a camp so I might need two weeks off.

England's Adam Hague competes in the Men's Pole Vault Final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia. PA photo.

"He said ‘we will do our best to support you’. That takes a lot of stress off, they have been really supportive with me."

A former European junior gold medallist, Adam will have another chance to meet the qualification standard at the BoXX United Manchester World Athletics Continental Tour event next Friday.

On the prospect of delivering a medal for England in the Alexander Stadium this summer, he said: “It could be quite realistic. We will have to see how the rest of the competition goes and play it as it comes.

“The stadium looks absolutely amazing. I would love to compete there with a full crowd wearing the England vest.”

Adam is currently training six days a week, splitting his time between the English Institute of Sport and the Sheffield Hallam University Sports Park on Bawtry Road, to give himself the best possible chance of success.

He added: "It’s been a bit of a rocky year. I had Covid at the beginning of the year, that really put me off in the indoor season.