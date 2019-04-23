Rotherham boxer Kash Ali has been handed a six-month ban and fined £10,000 for biting David Price during a live televised fight in Liverpool – but will return to the ring hoping to build on his notoriety.

Ali (15-1, 7 KOs) was disqualified after sinking his teeth into his stomach...the second time he'd bitten him in the fight.

He quickly apologised for his actions, a factor that the British Boxing Board of Control will have taken into consideration before they officially reprimanded him.

The fine was not as much as Ali pocketed for the fight, The Star understands.

His handler Adam Etches said: "It sounds daft but this might be the making of him.

"The punishment could have been work and 100%, he will be back. When it happened he was suddenly the most well-known man in the universe.

"Two and a half million people watched what happened on Youtube.

"It's mad, and I'm not proud of what he did. But when you get that many views and are tending as number one on twitter that is a positive to come out of all the negatives. He has to build on that.

"I have told him that for the rest of his life there will be people slagging him off. But he has got to put this behind him, keep his head down and concentrate on the prize ahead."

Etches said while Ali was losing the fight, he felt "Price was about to unravel."

In his time away from boxing, Ali had to keep fit, recover from a shoulder injury and then return with a new mindset, said Etches.

The BBBC clearly disregarded suggestions that Ali should be banned for life, made by the likes of Tony Bellew.

The second biting incident happened after Price had landed landed hard.

The fighters fell to the floor and Ali bit his 35-year-old opponent.