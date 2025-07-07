On this day in 2014: Sheffield Wednesday signed Keiren Westwood - where is Owls’ fan-favourite now?

The fervour of Sheffield Wednesday’s loyal supporters sparked a surge of optimism when they celebrated the arrival of the goalkeeper Keiren Westwood on July 7, 2014.

“Great signing that, hope it works out for him!”, “quality signing”, “quality keeper he is”, “what a signing this is” - Owls fans were electrified with anticipation over the arrival of the former Sunderland star at the time.

Sheffield Wednesday roped in Westwood and former Chelsea defender Sam Hutchinson on two-year deals in 2014. Released by the Premier League side at the end of the campaign, Westwood recorded only 19 league appearances in three seasons. Westwood ended up capping off 192 league appearances with the Owls.

The former Wednesday superstopper was also a part of the Owls side that made it to the Championship play-off final in 2016. Westwood was pitted against goalkeeper Chris Kirkland, who lost his place in the Wednesday team to the ex-Coventry City star in the 2014-15 season.

Born in Manchester on October 23, Westwood joined Manchester City in 2003 but never made a senior appearance at the Etihad Stadium. Westwood was hailed as one of the EFL’s top goalkeepers during Sheffield Wednesday’s consecutive play-off campaigns. He is one of only three players to have won the Sheffield Wednesday Player of the Year award more than once, alongside Eric Potts and current club captain Barry Bannan. The 40-year-old claimed the honour twice, at the end of the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons. In 2021, veteran goalkeeper Westwood lifted spirits during a challenging period by making a young Sheffield Wednesday fan’s birthday extra special.

‘Lovely touch’

“My grandmother loved Westy as well, thanks to James and his obsession. He’s been a fan since he was old enough to understand. Another lovely touch was that I sent Westy some photos of James playing as a goalkeeper in a friendly, so he signed and sent him the same shirt,” the young fan’s mother recalled.

Westwood parted ways with Sheffield Wednesday in 2021 at the age of 37, bringing an end to his seven-year spell at the club. The 2020–21 season had been a turbulent one for the Owls. Wednesday were docked 12 points for breaching spending regulations - a penalty later reduced to six on appeal. The club also went through managerial upheaval with the dismissals of Garry Monk and Tony Pulis.

The former Republic of Ireland international joined Queens Park Rangers until the end of the 2021-2022 season. After a short-term stint with EFL League Two side Crewe Alexandra, Westwood stepped into his first formal coaching role in 2024 at the age of 40. He was appointed head of goalkeeping at Welsh top-flight club The New Saints last year.

