NSST-sport 270919 GolfLH

Danny Willett and Matt Fitzpatrick surged up the leaderboard at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship after superb second rounds in the multi-venue tournament.
After a slog of an opening day at Carnoustie, both Sheffield golfers headed to Kingsbarns and fared much better.
Willett started the day in a tie for 121st but finished tied for 60th after carding a flawless six under par 66 to move to -6 for the torunament.
And Fitzpatrick also posted no bogeys as he went round in 67 to move to eight under par for the event and a tie for 32nd.
Both men head to St Andrews on Saturday for the last round before the cut, with the final day’s play also at the Old Course on Sunday.
The top 60 players and ties progress through to Sunday.
Currently leading after two rounds is Matthew Jordan following his excellent eight under par round of 64 which took him to -14 for the tournament.
Jordan leads by one from Calum Hill, Joakim Lagergren and Matthew Southgate.
The event also contains a team pro-am with the two Sheffield golfers struggling on that front.
Fitzpatrick is tied for 116th in his team with former Real Madrid and Barcelona start Luis Figo while Willett and businessman Mohammed Farooq tied for 94th.
The top 20 teams progress to Sunday’s final round.