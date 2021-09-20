What happened to the Sheffield United side that shocked Southampton in the League Cup back in 2014?

Since that meeting, the Blades have been relegated all the way up to the Premier League and back down into the Championship, while the Saints have established themselves in the top-flight ahead of tomorrow evening’s Carabao Cup third-round clash at Bramall Lane.
Here's where the Blades side from the memorable night at Bramall Lane ended up…
1. Mark Howard
Still holds the record for consecutive clean sheets for the Blades, with eight. Was released when Chris Wilder joined the Blades, and went onto play for Bolton and Blackpool. Later spent time on loan at Salford City and was last seen at Scunthorpe United
Photo: MARTYN HARRISON
2. Ryan Flynn
The former Liverpool trainee joined United from Falkirk in his native Scotland and was a key member of the side that reached the FA Cup semi-final in 2014. After leaving United he went to Oldham before returning north of the border and joining St. Mirren
Photo: GLYN KIRK
3. Chris Basham
The only player from the game still to be at United, Basham survived the Wilder cull and thrived in the right centre-half position. Now the Blades' longest-serving player, Basham extended his stay at Bramall Lane further with another new contract last summer
Photo: OLI SCARFF
4. Jay McEveley
Partnering Basham at centre-half against Southampton, McEveley later became United's captain and, for some fans, the symbol of their struggles in League One. Was released by Wilder and dropped down the levels. In November 2020, he was named head of academy coaching at Prestatyn Town
Photo: Laurence Griffiths