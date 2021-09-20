Marc McNulty, Michael Doyle and Jamie Murphy after League Cup victory over Southampton: Blades Sports Photography

What happened to the Sheffield United side that shocked Southampton in the League Cup back in 2014?

The last time Sheffield United and Southampton met in a League Cup fixture, the Blades upset the odds and marched all the way to the semi-finals of the competition back in 2014.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 20th September 2021, 5:16 pm

Since that meeting, the Blades have been relegated all the way up to the Premier League and back down into the Championship, while the Saints have established themselves in the top-flight ahead of tomorrow evening’s Carabao Cup third-round clash at Bramall Lane.

Here's where the Blades side from the memorable night at Bramall Lane ended up…

1. Mark Howard

Still holds the record for consecutive clean sheets for the Blades, with eight. Was released when Chris Wilder joined the Blades, and went onto play for Bolton and Blackpool. Later spent time on loan at Salford City and was last seen at Scunthorpe United

Photo: MARTYN HARRISON

2. Ryan Flynn

The former Liverpool trainee joined United from Falkirk in his native Scotland and was a key member of the side that reached the FA Cup semi-final in 2014. After leaving United he went to Oldham before returning north of the border and joining St. Mirren

Photo: GLYN KIRK

3. Chris Basham

The only player from the game still to be at United, Basham survived the Wilder cull and thrived in the right centre-half position. Now the Blades' longest-serving player, Basham extended his stay at Bramall Lane further with another new contract last summer

Photo: OLI SCARFF

4. Jay McEveley

Partnering Basham at centre-half against Southampton, McEveley later became United's captain and, for some fans, the symbol of their struggles in League One. Was released by Wilder and dropped down the levels. In November 2020, he was named head of academy coaching at Prestatyn Town

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

