Alan Kelly celebrates victory over Blackburn with defender Paul Beesley - Steve Ellis

What happened to the Sheffield United side that beat moneybags Blackburn Rovers in 1993 FA Cup quarter-final?

There is something about the FA Cup that seemed to bring out the best in Sheffield United during the 1990s, with many memorable moments and matches at Bramall Lane.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:07 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd February 2022, 3:14 pm

One of the best was the 1993 FA Cup quarter-final against moneybags Blackburn, which saw United progress on penalties and set up a semi-final clash with city rivals Wednesday.

But what happened to Dave Bassett’s boys from that game? Ahead of tonight’s meeting between the Blades and Rovers, we took a trip down memory lane…

Meanwhile, Morgan Gibbs-White has opened up on the difference his loan spell at Sheffield United has made to his career, admitting playing regular football has returned his “belief and confidence”.

“It’s benefitted me massively, coming here,” Gibbs-White admitted, ahead of tonight’s crunch Championship clash at home to Blackburn.

1. Alan Kellly

The Republic of Ireland international represented Blackburn, Stockport and Birmingham City after his long spell at Bramall Lane ended. He later moved into coaching and left his job as Ireland's goalkeeping coach recently. Still involved at Everton

2. Kevin Gage

Owns the Manor House venue in Dronfield, he also represented Wimbledon, Aston Villa, Preston North End and Hull City.

3. Brian Gayle

Skipper Gayle became a popular figure at Bramall Lane after joining the club from Ipswich Town for a then club record £750,000 in September 1991. He clocked up 119 appearances for the Blades before leaving for Exeter City on a free transfer in 1996. He hung up his boots in 2001.

4. John Pemberton

Pemberton enjoyed successful playing spells at United, Crystal Palace and Leeds, playing in an FA Cup final for Palace and in Europe with Leeds. He later moved into coaching, returning to Bramall Lane for a spell with the club's youngsters, and was most recently in charge of Chesterfield

